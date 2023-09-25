Trump Rails Against N.Y. AG, Judge on Eve of Key Ruling

Former President Donald Trump took aim at New York Attorney General Letitia James and the judge presiding over the $250 million fraud lawsuit of Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization, saying Monday that it's a "great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated witch hunt."

Trump took to Truth Social to post his comments on the eve of a key ruling that is expected to be handed down by the judge in question, Justice Arthur Engoron on Tuesday.

In his statement, Trump began, "I have been unfairly sued by the Trump Hating Democrat Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, over the false fact that I inflated my Financial Statements. …

"The Judge in the case, Arthur F. Engoron, refused to allow this case to go to the "Commercial Division," where it belongs, because he is a Trump Hater beyond even A.G. James, who campaigned against me spewing horrible inflammatory statements which are False & Defamatory."

Engoron is set to issue one of two key rulings expected this week ahead of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.

Trump's attorneys filed a lawsuit against James and Engoron that could delay the start of the trial. The suit centers on a June appeals court ruling that excused Ivanka Trump from the lawsuit and that some of the accusations levied by James are too old to go to trial.

Engoron will rule Tuesday on which aspects of James' lawsuits can advance to trial while an appeals court is set to rule on the lawsuit against James and Engoron as soon as Thursday, The New York Times reported.

In the meantime, Trump set out his defense and went on the attack.

"1) I am worth much more than the numbers shown on my financial statements.

2) I didn't even include my most valuable asset, my brand.

3) the banks were paid back in full, sometimes early, there were no defaults, the banks made money, were represented by the best law firms, & were very 'happy.' There were no victims!"

"It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated Witch Hunt. It is very unfair, and I call for help from the highest Courts in New York State, or the Federal System, to intercede. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"