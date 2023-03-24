×
Poll: Most Americans Say Trump Charges Would Help or Not Affect Him

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 04:50 PM EDT

More than 72% of Americans think a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump would help or not affect his campaign, according to a poll released Friday by the Trafalgar Group.

Trump may be charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in connection with hush-money payments to a porn star made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The poll, conducted March 20-22 among 1,081 likely general election voters, reveals that 74.3% of Americans think a potential indictment would help or not affect his campaign, while 25.7% think it would hurt. The margin of error was 2.9% with a 95% confidence rate.

"It's obvious to the majority of Americans that former President Trump is being hounded by a politically motivated witch hunt designed to discredit him in order to render him a permanent pariah in American politics," Mark Meckler, the president of Convention of States, said.

"This tactic has never worked, and these early numbers already reveal it's going to backfire. Voters either think his indictment and arrest will either have absolutely no impact on his 2024 bid, or that it will even boost his campaign."

Trump early Friday morning said that filing charges against him could result in "potential death & destruction."

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?" Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

"Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA!" Trump wrote.

