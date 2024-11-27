Washington Residents Urge Airbnb Blackout for Inauguration

Some Washington, D.C., residents have come together to remove their listings from Airbnb for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The residents are urging politically like-minded Airbnb hosts to either black out the dates around Trump's inauguration or increase the prices and donate the proceeds to left-leaning causes. Over 92% of the city's population voted for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Resident Stacy Kane found herself apoplectic at the thought of another four years of Trump and decided to push back against any supporters of the president-elect by taking her property off the market for the event. Kane, a 40-year-old charter school executive director who also operates a two-bedroom rental apartment in her home, said she has reached out to others to try to start a movement.

The blackout will "show Trump supporters who are coming into the DMV that we do not welcome hate, misogyny, or intentions to take over D.C.," Kane's email reads.

"With a Harris win, the historic perspective would have brought in a huge number of people to the city," Elliott Ferguson, CEO of Destination D.C., told the Post, adding that first inaugurations are always draw a larger crowd than second ones.

Furguson said such movements are common in the city but most people just want to make money.

"Stuff like that always happens," he said.

As of Wednesday, only four people have signed up and two have provided their email addresses, though Kane is optimistic more will join as the event nears.