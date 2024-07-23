Trump Says He Will Debate Harris

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will go ahead and debate Kamala Harris, his new Democratic rival in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The former U.S. president told reporters in a conference call he was willing to do more than one debate with Harris.

A poor debate performance against Trump last month cost President Joe Biden dearly, intensifying calls for his exit from the election over concerns for his age (81), health and stamina. He opted to leave the campaign on Sunday, and Harris appears to have all the momentum to be his replacement at the top of the ticket.

Newsmax contributed to this report.