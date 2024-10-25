WATCH TV LIVE

Harris Seems to Dodge Questions on Her Attacks on Trump

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 05:25 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday appeared to sidestep questions about her recent attacks on Donald Trump, including calling the former president a "fascist," telling the public during a media scrum to "go to kamalaharris.com, where you will see 80 pages of our policies."

Harris was asked this week if she thought Trump was a fascist, and she replied, "Yes, I do."

She subsequently called him the same thing herself, saying voters don't want "a president of the United States who admires dictators and is a fascist."

When asked by a reporter Friday if she felt that her messaging in the final days was "striking the right balance" against Trump and whether she was talking about the specifics of her own policy enough, she responded: "That is a balance that must be struck … and I invite everyone who's watching to go to kamalaharris.com, where you will see 80 pages of our policies on a number of issues that include, again, as my priority what we're going to do to bring down the cost for American families, including the cost of housing, cost of groceries, the cost of child care, the cost of home healthcare for seniors.

"And I will continue to talk about also what we must do to understand the threat that Donald Trump poses to our democracy and our future and our security," she added.

Solange Reyner

Politics
228
Friday, 25 October 2024 05:25 PM
