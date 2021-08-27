Trump: Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Makes US Look 'Pathetic'

Former President Donald Trump, in a nationally televised interview, ripped President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan and said it is the result of the "dumbest move ever made perhaps in the history of our country."

Trump made his remarks on Thursday during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

He claimed Biden and his military commanders have made a fundamental mistake in how they are withdrawing from Afghanistan.

"They forgot one thing, they forgot to take the people with them and the merchandise with them, meaning they forgot to take the greatest military equipment anywhere in the world with them, and it's hard to believe, actually, because a child would have understood," he said. "You get the military out last. A child would have understood that. How could they have done this to our country?

"Biden and the woke generals are just woke. I was saying even at the end of my time, I was seeing letters being sent out about equality and all of these different things — the soldiers, they want to fight, they want to be prepared to fight, they want to be soldiers, but the woke generals, it has got into a level that nobody can even believe."

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bomb attack at the Kabul international airport rose to 13, while a U.S. official told Reuters the number of American personnel killed will likely go even higher. More than 12 others were wounded.

Reuters noted the attacks resulted in the deadliest incident for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in a decade.

Trump called the chaotic withdrawal an "embarrassment."

"It's so sad," he said. "It's probably from the standpoint of military tactics and just embarrassment, the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to our country; we look like fools all over the world, we are weak, we are pathetic, we are being led by people that have no idea what they are doing.

"They take the military out and then they say now we will bring out the people, then all of a sudden, the Taliban walks in – We had the Taliban so under control they would not have moved without getting our approval. We had an incredible agreement. They weren't killing our soldiers.

"This is the dumbest thing — I think it was the dumbest move anybody has ever made perhaps in the history of our country, allowing this to happen, taking the military out and then say ‘Oh, we hope to get the people out.'

"I want to tell you, I think our soldiers, even civilians, I think our soldiers are in tremendous danger. I think airplanes flying in and out of the airport are in tremendous danger.

"Our country is really in trouble. And it’s only going to get worse."