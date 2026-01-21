Trump Warns Hamas to Disarm or Be 'Blown Away'

President Donald Trump warned Hamas terrorists on Wednesday that they would face swift destruction if they fail to disarm as previously agreed, saying "they're going to be blown away very quickly" if they refuse to comply.

Trump made the remarks during a question-and-answer session that aired live on Newsmax at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he argued that his leadership has brought stability to a volatile region.

"I think we have peace in the Middle East," Trump told the audience, while acknowledging ongoing threats that could disrupt it.

He said Hamas has already committed to giving up its weapons but questioned whether the group will ultimately follow through.

"Hamas has agreed to give up their weapons," Trump said. "Now, you know they were born with a weapon in their hand, so it's not easy to do."

"When they were born, they were born with a rifle in their hand," he continued. "It's not an easy thing for them, but that's what they agreed to. They've got to do it."

According to the president, the window for compliance is short and closely monitored.

"We're going to know over the next two or three days, certainly over the next three weeks, whether or not they're going to do it," he said.

Trump then issued a blunt warning if Hamas fails to lay down its arms as promised.

"If they don't do it, they'll be blown away," he said. "They'll be blown away very quickly."

There is a broad international coalition backing his Middle East peace strategy, Trump said.

"We have 59 countries that are part of that whole peace deal," he said, noting that some are outside the region but "want to come in and take out Hamas."

His comments come as peace in Gaza remains fragile following the Israel-Hamas war, with widespread destruction, humanitarian challenges, and an uneasy ceasefire that has yet to bring lasting stability.

Trump said his administration's efforts are now being guided by what he calls a new Board of Peace, aimed at enforcing security commitments and preventing renewed conflict.

"There are these little flames," Trump said, referring to Hezbollah in Lebanon, "but there's peace in the Middle East," crediting what he described as decisive U.S. action and international cooperation for keeping a larger war at bay.