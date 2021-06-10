George P. Bush: Trump Remains 'Center of Republican Party'

Former President Donald Trump remains "the center of the Republican Party," Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said during a television interview Wednesday night.

Bush, who's running for state attorney general in 2022, reminded people that he backed Trump in the last two presidential elections.

"In 2020, I boldly declared that Trump was the only thing standing between our country, the American people, and socialism," Bush said on Fox News. "And lo and behold, I've turned out to be correct, with over 30 trillion [dollars] in total spending, 6 trillion in just next year’s budget annual budget.

"When you look at my policies, I'm all about 'America First.' Trump is the center of the Republican Party. I'm my own man, I support him, and we need to carry on that legacy, capture the lightning he brought to the Republican Party so that we can help all of our fellow Republicans down ballot."

Bush, the 45-year-old son of former Gov. Jeb Bush, R-Fla., comes from a family whose other prominent members have not been big Trump supporters. His father ran against Trump for the 2016 Republican nomination. His uncle and grandfather – former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush – were not fans of Trump.

"I think we're just like any American family, in that we have our differences of opinion," George P. Bush said, "whether it's in respect to President Trump or in respect to hot button issues of the day. I just have my own vision, my own plan, my own track record here in Texas."

Bush said he decided to support Trump in 2016 after Jeb Bush suspended his campaign following a poor showing in the South Carolina primary.

"The fact is, that in 2016 I was one of the first statewide elected officials to come out and support [Trump]," he said. "I raised a million and half [dollars] in support of Republican candidates with him at the top of the ticket. And it was a high-water mark of Republican politics in the state of Texas."

Bush said there would be no confusion who's in charge if he were to defeat Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary.

"I’m my own man," Bush said. "I'm gonna be on the phone if I’m elected attorney general late at night, and take that call if a border patrol official falls in the line of duty or if a law enforcement official also falls.”

Bush said he believes he has gained support in Texas as a result of President Joe Biden's polices.

"I think I've won over a few souls just because of the first 150 days or so of the Biden and Harris presidency and White House and administration," he said. "I think with more time and more polices that come from D.C., probably win over a few more hearts and souls."

Paxton, who has spent six years in office, also has cast himself as a Trump ally. He led a lawsuit challenging last year's presidential election results in four states as Trump sought to reverse his loss to Biden.

The Associated Press reported Paxton was under investigation for possible professional misconduct by the state's bar association for his attempts to have the election overturned, Axios said Wednesday.

Paxton also is under felony indictment over accusations of defrauding investors and has been accused of bribery by former top aides.