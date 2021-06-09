Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Election Audits Reveal the Truth

Nobody should be afraid of election audits such as the ones in Arizona or Georgia, because what really matters is the truth and finding out what really happened, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax Wednesday

"All it's going to do is either show that the election turned out the right way or it turned out the wrong way, and either way, it seems like the American people, people in Georgia, the people of my state benefit from knowing the truth," Paxton, a Republican, said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Let's find out what actually happened in Georgia. Let's find out what happened in some of these states that are in question."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is arguing that it's a matter of national security if House Resolution 1 isn't passed, and Paxton said he thinks "that's crazy."

"People want to know what actually happened in the election," said Paxton. "They want more secure elections and they want to be confident that their vote really matters. That to me is a national security issue, not trying to stop people from finding the truth, which is exactly what they're trying to do in these states."

Paxton is facing a primary challenge from Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who is arguing that the state needs an attorney general who is beyond reproach.

The incumbent, however, told Newsmax that he stands on his record of almost seven years, as "we have done a lot of really good things not just for Texas but for the entire country," including filing law suits against both the Obama and the Biden administrations.

He also said he doesn't know the plans of Allen West, after the state Republican Party chairman announced his resignation last week and said he's running for another office, sparking speculation he's mounting a primary challenge against Gov. Greg Abbott.

"He hasn't called me," said Paxton. "I didn't know he was going to resign. I haven't talked to him in probably a couple of months, so I'm not sure what he's doing. I do know that Texas is one of the leading conservative states and I do think the state has gone in the right direction under Republican leadership."

Paxton added that competition is a good thing, but also said Republicans must balance themselves when it comes to launching primary attacks.

"Eventually we're going to have to take on the Democrats, and they will use those talking points against us," said Paxton. "I think there needs to be a balance here and focus on your message, and not so much attacking the other Republicans. I think Ronald Reagan said that best."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here