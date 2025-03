President Donald Trump fired the two Democratic commissioners at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the situation said, in another major test of the independence of regulatory agencies.

Trump fired Commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, the sources said. Trump has already sparked lawsuits by firing members of other independent agencies including the National Labor Relations Board.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1935 to uphold a law that allows FTC commissioners to be fired only for good cause, such as neglecting their duties. The ruling shields a number of independent, bipartisan multi-member agencies from direct control by the White House.