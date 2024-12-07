NY Post: Trump Should Nominate Ferguson as FTC Chair

President-elect Donald Trump should nominate "digital freedom fighter" Andrew Ferguson to chair the Federal Trade Commission, the New York Post's editorial board wrote Saturday.

He "gets as few others do the insidious ways Big Tech and its handmaidens abuse their enormous economic power to stifle free speech and free thought and the way antitrust law can be marshaled to defeat them," the Post wrote.

A change of leadership at the Federal Trade Commission, a central part of the Biden administration's pro-consumer agenda and a lightning rod for corporate criticism, will likely take months under the Trump administration.

Lina Khan's term expired in September, but she can stay on as a commissioner until a replacement is confirmed — though she will likely be replaced as chair soon after Trump takes office.

Either Ferguson, one of the two Republicans on the commission and the former chief counsel to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, or Melissa Holyoak, Utah's former solicitor general, is expected to become the agency's acting chair and set priorities for FTC staff while a replacement is confirmed.

The Post said putting Ferguson in charge would "make sure that every legal avenue to shut down" the obscenity of "misinformation" labeled as "opinions the left dislikes and facts that hurt the progressive narrative, be it on gender issues, COVID or Hunter Biden's 100% real laptop."