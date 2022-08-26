Alina Habba to Newsmax: DOJ's Redacted Trump Affidavit Part of a 'Political Game'

Last week on Newsmax, Trump attorney Alina Habba jokingly predicted that "maybe a page number" would remain visible with the Justice Department's heavily redacted affidavit, justifying the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Well, perhaps Habba wasn't too far off, in terms of prognosticating what the DOJ wanted the public to learn from the contents of the Trump affidavit.

It's difficult "to make an analysis of 2% of an affidavit," Habba told Newsmax Friday evening on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"This [dispute] is about documents. The president was cooperating. I cannot fathom or understand the necessity to have 30 [FBI agents] come in on a raid," said Habba, while adding the affidavit credited Trump's team for cooperating with the exchange of documents among federal groups, such as the National Archives.

DOJ officials are "trying to make [Trump's potential crime] an Espionage Act. It's a political game, and it's not appropriate," says Habba.

Shortly thereafter, Bolling pointedly asked if there was any justification for the Mar-a-Lago raid, besides scoring political points with President Joe Biden's left-leaning base.

"Absolutely no reason. It doesn't make sense," said Habba. "In 100 years, [America] has never used this statute. It's antiquated. It's old. It doesn't exist for any purpose except for true espionage. But leave it to the Biden administration to put it into place against President Trump because he's leading in the polls."

Habba's last comment was a reference to Trump already serving as the prohibitive favorite to secure the Republican Party's presidential nomination in two years.

"This is the problem," explains Habba. "It's unrealistic — and we learned this today — that there wasn't anything [to the search warrant] except for documents, and there is no reason, when you have a cooperating attorney, to do this. It's a very disappointing day for our country."

