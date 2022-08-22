×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | mar-a-lago | affidavit | fbi | raid | search | warrant

Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Mar-a-Lago Warrant 'Way Too Broad'

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Monday, 22 August 2022 10:43 PM EDT

Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump's attorney, told Newsmax a neutral party would be necessary to oversee the case of the Mar-a-Lago search and seizure, because the warrant was "way too broad."

"We have to have somebody who's a neutral party who is overseeing the documents because it was such a wide net," Habba told Monday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "I mean, this warrant was just way too broad."

Trump posted on his Truth Social network Monday that the FBI's raid was unwarranted, and he filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

"We have just filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida strongly asserting my rights, including under the Fourth Amendment of our Constitution, regarding the unnecessary, unwarranted, and un-American break-in by dozens of FBI agents, and others, of my home, Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote.

While Trump has called for the release of the affidavit, the document that would outline the justification for the raid, the Department of Justice has been fighting to keep it sealed.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump's attorney, told Newsmax a neutral party would be necessary to oversee the case of the Mar-a-Lago search and seizure, because the warrant was "way too broad."
donald trump, mar-a-lago, affidavit, fbi, raid, search, warrant, alina habba, lawyer
228
2022-43-22
Monday, 22 August 2022 10:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved