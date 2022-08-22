Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Mar-a-Lago Warrant 'Way Too Broad'

Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump's attorney, told Newsmax a neutral party would be necessary to oversee the case of the Mar-a-Lago search and seizure, because the warrant was "way too broad."

"We have to have somebody who's a neutral party who is overseeing the documents because it was such a wide net," Habba told Monday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "I mean, this warrant was just way too broad."

Trump posted on his Truth Social network Monday that the FBI's raid was unwarranted, and he filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

"We have just filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida strongly asserting my rights, including under the Fourth Amendment of our Constitution, regarding the unnecessary, unwarranted, and un-American break-in by dozens of FBI agents, and others, of my home, Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote.

While Trump has called for the release of the affidavit, the document that would outline the justification for the raid, the Department of Justice has been fighting to keep it sealed.

