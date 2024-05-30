Trump's Donation Website Crashes After Guilty Verdict

The donation website for Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump crashed from a wave of traffic moments after Thursday's guilty verdict against him in New York was announced, Trump's campaign said.

"So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down," the campaign posted at 5:51 p.m. ET.

The site was down for roughly 30 minutes. The campaign said WinRed was "back online" in a 6:25 p.m. ET post.

When it did return, there was a new message from Trump.

"The Left thinks that if they bury me with enough witch hunts and intimidate my family and associates that I’ll eventually throw up my hands and give up on our America First movement," the statement said. "Let me be as clear as possible: I will never stop fighting for you."

Trump's campaign also sent a fundraising email shortly after a jury returned a guilty verdict on all 34 counts in his business records case in Manhattan.

"I’m a political prisoner!" the fundraising email said. "I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I did nothing wrong! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, And now they’ve just convicted me! Crooked Joe Biden needs to get the message — right here, right now — that his chances of a 2nd term END TODAY! But for that to happen, our immediate pushback must be so massive, it will go down in history! We must make Joe Biden regret ever coming after us! Before the day is over, I’m calling on TEN MILLION pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say: I stand with President Trump!"

