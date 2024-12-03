WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Team Agrees With Justice Dept to Begin Background Checks

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 04:30 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team said it reached an agreement on Tuesday with the Justice Department that will allow it to submit names for background checks and security clearances, needed for access to classified information.

Trump's team last week signed a separate agreement allowing direct coordination with federal agencies and access to documents, but had put off signing an agreement with the Justice Department while talks continued.

The agreement with the Justice Department "facilitates our agency landing teams gaining access to the information they need to prepare for leadership of the federal agencies and departments," the Trump transition team said in a statement.

"This agreement with the Department of Justice will ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day," Trump's incoming chief of staff, Susie Wiles, said in the statement.

Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


