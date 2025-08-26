Trump Taps Scavino to Lead White House Hiring

President Donald Trump is set to appoint longtime aide and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino to lead the Presidential Personnel Office.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the move to multiple media outlets on Tuesday. Scavino replaces Sergio Gor, whom Trump is nominating as his ambassador to India.

"Dan Scavino is one of President Trump's most trusted and longest serving advisors," Leavitt said in a statement. "There is nobody better to ensure the president's administration is staffed with the most qualified, competent, and America First-driven workers. There is much still to be done and Dan's leadership will ensure the highest quality, most dedicated workforce ever."

Trump said last week that Gor will remain in his current role until the Senate confirms his nomination.

"As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled!" Trump said in announcing Gor's nomination.

Scavino has worked for Trump since 2015 and is his longest-serving aide. In the first Trump administration, Scavino was director of social media and ran the president's Twitter account. Scavino ran one of Trump's golf clubs in the early 2000s, Axios reported.

Scavino occupies one of the closest offices to the Oval Office, Politico reported.