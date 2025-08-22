Trump Names Sergio Gor as Next US Ambassador to India

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had named Sergio Gor to be the next U.S. ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

Gor, who is currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, will remain in that position until his confirmation, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs," Trump posted.

"As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation.

"Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. Sergio's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People," he continued.

"For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!"

Gor, born in 1986 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, immigrated to the United States in 1999 and later graduated from George Washington University. He began his career in Washington working in communications for several Republican members of Congress before serving as a senior aide to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Over the years, Gor built a profile as a strategist, fundraiser, and publisher, co-founding Winning Team Publishing, which has released several high-profile political books. In 2024, he was appointed director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, overseeing staffing across federal agencies.

Newsmax contributed to this report.