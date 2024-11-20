Trump Weighs Creating First WH Crypto Position

President-elect Donald Trump's team is in talks with the digital asset industry about creating a new White House position that is dedicated entirely to cryptocurrency policy, Bloomberg News reported.

People familiar with the transition efforts said Trump's team is evaluating candidates to serve in such a position, which would be the first crypto-specific job in the White House.

Advocates for the crypto industry are pushing for the position to have a direct line to the president.

Trump spoke positively about the industry during his campaign. The Biden administration put restrictions on it.

Trump, who has several crypto businesses himself, held talks with Bitcoin-mining companies' executives and crypto exchanges over the summer. He also gave a speech during a Bitcoin conference in July.

Talks about creating the crypto position have included the person heading a small staff, as well as serving as a liaison between Congress, the White House, and the different agencies that have jurisdiction over the industry, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, sources told Bloomberg.

People in the crypto industry such as former Coinbase Global Inc. and Binance.US executive Brian Brooks have met with Trump recently at Mar-a-Lago, while Coinbase Global Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong also spoke with the president-elect this week, according to sources.