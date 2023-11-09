Trump Takes Credit for Manchin Bowing Out of Senate Race

Donald Trump took credit for Sen. Joe Manchin's decision not to seek reelection in 2024, saying the West Virginia incumbent bowed out "because I endorsed Big Jim Justice for the U.S. Senate."

Trump took the victory lap on Truth Social shortly after Manchin elected not to seek reelection. Manchin called it "one of the toughest decisions of my life." Trump called it a dose of reality.

"Because I Endorsed Big Jim Justice of West Virginia for the U.S. Senate, and he has taken a commanding lead, Democrat Joe Manchin has decided not to seek re-election. Looking good for Big Jim!" Trump posted.

A poll by Emerson College last month showed Justice leading Manchin 41% to 28%.

Manchin has been mulling whether to retire for months. Newsmax said Sunday that Manchin was expected to announce his retirement.

"After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate," Manchin in a statement.

It's also been speculated that Manchin, 76, could launch a presidential bid under the No Labels umbrella.

"But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," Manchin said in his statement.

The West Virginia Senate seat is now "solid Republican," according to Cook Political Report, all but handing the GOP an upper chamber pickup in 2024.

"Ultimately, Manchin may have already been a dead man walking, but his exit makes it official," Cook said.

Justice now has to defeat conservative Rep. Alex Mooney for the West Virginia seat.