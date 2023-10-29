Schwarzenegger Wants Manchin to Run for President

Hollywood action star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday announced he would like to see Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the White House.

When asked by NBC's "Meet the Press" who he thinks would be a contender in the 2024 race, Schwarzenegger responded, "You know, I think, like, Joe Manchin is one of them that I think stands out because he is kind of like a center guy.

"He comes from an energy state, but he's a Democrat. So he knows the challenges and all that. But he's one of the guys that I think is really a great force.

"But there's many others," the former governor continued. "In general, without endorsing anybody, I think we have to give people a chance to emerge. The political system is set up in such a way right now that [former President Donald] Trump is kind of like taking the air out of everything, you know, and [President Joe] Biden is doing it on the other side. And so it kind of like comes down to both of them running really for president."