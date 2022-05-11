×
Tags: trump | contempt | new york

NY Judge Agrees to Lift Trump Contempt If He Pays $110,000 Fine

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 12:34 PM

Former President Donald Trump must pay a $110,000 fine to the New York state attorney and meet other conditions to purge a contempt of court order for his failure to comply with a subpoena in a civil probe into his business practices, a New York judge said on Wednesday.

Judge Arthur Engoron held Trump in contempt, imposing a fine of $10,000 a day, after the former president failed to comply with New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoena.

If Trump pays the fine and meets other requirements, the judge said he would lift the contempt order.

"I want the fine paid," Engoron said, according to ABC News. "That fine is now $110,000."

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 12:34 PM
