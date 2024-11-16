WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Nominates Chris Wright for Energy Secretary

By    |   Saturday, 16 November 2024 06:31 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump nominated the founder and CEO of Liberty Energy, Chris Wright, on Saturday as his energy secretary, pending Senate approval.

"I am thrilled to announce that Chris Wright will be joining my Administration as both United States Secretary of Energy, and Member of  the newly formed Council of National Energy," Trump said in a press release.

"Chris has been a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy. He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas. Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and  transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics.

"The Council of National Energy will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy," Trump continued.

"This Council will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the  Economy, and by focusing on INNOVATION over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation."

Both Wright and Trump share the idea that higher energy output equals a smoother economy.

In an episode of "Flipping the Barrel," Wright said, according to The New York Times, that oil and gas extraction could liberate the Third World.

"I've been to 55 countries," Wright said. "Low-income, poor rural areas and traditional societies. Those humans have the same hearts and dreams, want to take care of their kids.

"A third of humanity doesn't have access to modern energy, and what's the biggest impediment to that last third of humanity getting energy right now? An irrational and way exaggerated fear of climate change."

Saturday, 16 November 2024 06:31 PM
