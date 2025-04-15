NYC Council: Adams' Cooperation With ICE 'Dangerous, Unlawful'

The New York City Council has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams over his decision to allow ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to open an office at Rikers Island, the largest prison in New York.

Deputy Council Speaker Diana Ayala said in a release, "Mayor Adams' willingness to trade away our city's safety in exchange for personal protection isn't just outrageous — it's dangerous and unlawful."

The Council's position is that Adams compromised himself in a deal with the Trump administration. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said, "Mayor Eric Adams clearly indicated his intention for this executive order when the Trump administration attempted to dismiss his corruption case in what prosecutors and Judge Ho saw as a quid pro quo. The mayor has compromised our city's sovereignty and is now threatening the safety of all New Yorkers."

U.S. border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax after a February meeting with Mayor Adams that sanctuary cities like New York City should work with ICE to arrest criminal migrants if they want to see fewer collateral arrests.

"For the naysayers, the city council who wants nothing to do with ICE, they need to understand: If we arrest the bad guy at Rikers Island, then the alien's safe, the officer's safe, the community's safe," said Homan.

New York Council member Sandy Nurse said the lawsuit is aimed directly at what the Council believes is a political deal that will hurt the city's residents. "Personal political deals should never dictate city policy, especially when they threaten rights as fundamental as due process and public safety."