WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | prison | new york | rikers island | eric adams | new york city council

NYC Council: Adams' Cooperation With ICE 'Dangerous, Unlawful'

By    |   Tuesday, 15 April 2025 02:03 PM EDT

The New York City Council has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams over his decision to allow ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to open an office at Rikers Island, the largest prison in New York.

Deputy Council Speaker Diana Ayala said in a release, "Mayor Adams' willingness to trade away our city's safety in exchange for personal protection isn't just outrageous — it's dangerous and unlawful."

The Council's position is that Adams compromised himself in a deal with the Trump administration. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said, "Mayor Eric Adams clearly indicated his intention for this executive order when the Trump administration attempted to dismiss his corruption case in what prosecutors and Judge Ho saw as a quid pro quo. The mayor has compromised our city's sovereignty and is now threatening the safety of all New Yorkers."

U.S. border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax after a February meeting with Mayor Adams that sanctuary cities like New York City should work with ICE to arrest criminal migrants if they want to see fewer collateral arrests.

"For the naysayers, the city council who wants nothing to do with ICE, they need to understand: If we arrest the bad guy at Rikers Island, then the alien's safe, the officer's safe, the community's safe," said Homan.

New York Council member Sandy Nurse said the lawsuit is aimed directly at what the Council believes is a political deal that will hurt the city's residents. "Personal political deals should never dictate city policy, especially when they threaten rights as fundamental as due process and public safety."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The New York City Council has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams over his decision to allow ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to open an office at Rikers Island, the largest prison in New York.
ice, prison, new york, rikers island, eric adams, new york city council
260
2025-03-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved