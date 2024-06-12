WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | burns | biggs | sc 3convention | runoff

Trump Power Strongest in South Carolina's 3rd District

donald trump
Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 June 2024 02:22 PM EDT

​Much has been written about Donald Trump's endorsement not only propelling embattled GOP Rep. Nancy Mace to victory in a three-candidate primary in South Carolina's 1st District Tuesday but with a stunning 57%.

Less reported in the national press but just as significant is how the former president's blessing drove a political outsider to a first-place finish in the crowded primary in the Palmetto State's open 3rd District.

In never-anticipated results, Mark Burns, a Black pastor who had Trump's early endorsement, topped the seven-candidate field with 33% of the vote. He will face retired Air National Guard Lt. Col. Sheri Biggs, who had 28.8%, in a runoff June 25.

Burns, founder of the Harvest Praise and Worship Center of Easley, made national news with a powerful address entitled "All Lives Matter" at the 2016 Republican National Convention. He also delivered the benediction at the convention in which he led delegates praying that "we are thankful for Donald Trump" and that Republicans "would defeat the liberal Democratic Party."

"Donald Trump's Top Pastor" is how Time Magazine billed Burns. Trump reciprocated by endorsing the clergyman-candidate on the day he filed for the seat of retiring GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan.

"In Congress, Mark will help me Secure the Border, Stop Illegal Immigration, Uphold the Rule of Law, Grow the Economy, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. Burns, in turn, underscored the former president's "seal of approval" in appearances throughout the district and led his own website with "Endorsed by President Trump."

For her part, Biggs is also a strong Trump Republican and agrees with Burns on the Second Amendment, border security and a strong antiabortion stand. She and her husband also put an estimated $100,000 of their own money in her primary campaign and she is expected to have more money than Burns in the runoff.

But the Trump "seal of approval" helped Burns get a long way and is expected to be a critical factor in the coming runoff.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Much has been written about Donald Trump's endorsement not only propelling embattled GOP Rep. Nancy Mace to victory in a three-candidate primary in South Carolina's 1st District Tuesday but with a stunning 57%.
trump, burns, biggs, sc 3convention, runoff
360
2024-22-12
Wednesday, 12 June 2024 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved