Trump Power Strongest in South Carolina's 3rd District

​Much has been written about Donald Trump's endorsement not only propelling embattled GOP Rep. Nancy Mace to victory in a three-candidate primary in South Carolina's 1st District Tuesday but with a stunning 57%.

Less reported in the national press but just as significant is how the former president's blessing drove a political outsider to a first-place finish in the crowded primary in the Palmetto State's open 3rd District.

In never-anticipated results, Mark Burns, a Black pastor who had Trump's early endorsement, topped the seven-candidate field with 33% of the vote. He will face retired Air National Guard Lt. Col. Sheri Biggs, who had 28.8%, in a runoff June 25.

Burns, founder of the Harvest Praise and Worship Center of Easley, made national news with a powerful address entitled "All Lives Matter" at the 2016 Republican National Convention. He also delivered the benediction at the convention in which he led delegates praying that "we are thankful for Donald Trump" and that Republicans "would defeat the liberal Democratic Party."

"Donald Trump's Top Pastor" is how Time Magazine billed Burns. Trump reciprocated by endorsing the clergyman-candidate on the day he filed for the seat of retiring GOP Rep. Jeff Duncan.

"In Congress, Mark will help me Secure the Border, Stop Illegal Immigration, Uphold the Rule of Law, Grow the Economy, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. Burns, in turn, underscored the former president's "seal of approval" in appearances throughout the district and led his own website with "Endorsed by President Trump."

For her part, Biggs is also a strong Trump Republican and agrees with Burns on the Second Amendment, border security and a strong antiabortion stand. She and her husband also put an estimated $100,000 of their own money in her primary campaign and she is expected to have more money than Burns in the runoff.

But the Trump "seal of approval" helped Burns get a long way and is expected to be a critical factor in the coming runoff.

