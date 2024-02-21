Quinnipiac Poll: Trump Slicing Into Biden's Lead

Former President Donald Trump is whittling away at President Joe Biden's lead in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Biden leads Trump, 49%-45% among registered voters, compared with a 50%-44% advantage on Jan. 31.

The poll, taken Feb. 15-19 among 1,421 self-identified registered voters, also found that 67% said Biden, 81, is "too old to effectively serve another four-year term as president," compared to 68% in Quinnipiac's September poll.

Meanwhile, 57% of voters said they didn't think Trump was too old to effectively serve another four-year term as president.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

"A Biden-Trump split decision on physical and emotional fitness leaves both looking vulnerable," Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University polling analyst, said in a statement. "Yes, Trump wins walking away on the age and stamina question, but voters have more confidence in Biden's empathy toward them and his emotional stability to handle the job."