×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | gop | joe biden | 2024 election | poll

YouGov Poll: Trump Outperforming GOP, Biden

By    |   Wednesday, 21 February 2024 12:28 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump is outperforming Republicans on the generic congressional ballot for the 2024 elections, not only leading former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by 65 points but also President Joe Biden in the latest YouGov/The Economist poll released Wednesday.

Trump leads Biden 43%-42% in the nationwide poll, also proving dominant over Haley in the Republican Party primary (79%-14%).

Notably, Trump's slim lead on Biden comes in a poll that is picking the Democrat (43%) over the Republican (41%) by 2 points on the generic congressional ballot.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both 10 points in the negative on their favorability, and 67% say Hunter Biden profited off his father's political office. Just 14% said Hunter Biden did not.

Other notable poll findings:

  • 50% said Joe Biden profited off his political status, with 28% saying no and 22% unsure.
  • A plurality of 35% say New York's $364 million fraud ruling against Trump was too harsh.
  • Despite just 5% saying they are sympathetic to Russia, U.S. adults were 12 points more likely to say Russia is winning its war in Ukraine.

YouGov polled 1,562 U.S. adult citizens Feb. 18-20 for TheEconomist. The poll results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump is outperforming Republicans on the generic congressional ballot for the 2024 elections, not only leading former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by 65 points but also President Joe Biden in the latest YouGov/The Economist poll released Wednesday.
donald trump, gop, joe biden, 2024 election, poll
205
2024-28-21
Wednesday, 21 February 2024 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved