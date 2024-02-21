YouGov Poll: Trump Outperforming GOP, Biden

Former President Donald Trump is outperforming Republicans on the generic congressional ballot for the 2024 elections, not only leading former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by 65 points but also President Joe Biden in the latest YouGov/The Economist poll released Wednesday.

Trump leads Biden 43%-42% in the nationwide poll, also proving dominant over Haley in the Republican Party primary (79%-14%).

Notably, Trump's slim lead on Biden comes in a poll that is picking the Democrat (43%) over the Republican (41%) by 2 points on the generic congressional ballot.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both 10 points in the negative on their favorability, and 67% say Hunter Biden profited off his father's political office. Just 14% said Hunter Biden did not.

Other notable poll findings:

50% said Joe Biden profited off his political status, with 28% saying no and 22% unsure.

A plurality of 35% say New York's $364 million fraud ruling against Trump was too harsh.

Despite just 5% saying they are sympathetic to Russia, U.S. adults were 12 points more likely to say Russia is winning its war in Ukraine.

YouGov polled 1,562 U.S. adult citizens Feb. 18-20 for TheEconomist. The poll results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.