Trump: 'Do You Miss Me Yet?'

Former President Donald Trump asked a question Friday as the country faces a list of growing problems.

"Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world–DO YOU MISS ME YET?" Trump said in a statement that was tweeted by his director of communications, Margo Martin.

Challenging issues facing President Joe Biden are escalating.

The president has been criticized for his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, though he has said his hands were tied due to the peace deal negotiated between the Trump administration and the Taliban.

However, as the Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan, even The New York Times said "there was still a way to pull out American troops while giving our Afghan partners a better chance to hold the gains we made with them over the last two decades."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reminded Fox News viewers Thursday that Trump had vowed the Taliban would not regain control of the embattled country while he was president.

"We had a conditions-based plan for how we would get our young men and women back home," Pompeo said. "We were going to get our soldiers back, and we were going to make sure that this kind of thing you are seeing happened today could not happen, which is a breeding ground for what could potentially be terror attacks coming from this very place."

As for the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection carried out 212,672 apprehensions in July, a 21-year high, according to data released Thursday. That, as COVID-19 cases rise due largely to the delta variant.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto last week told Fox News "there is no end in sight" to the surge of migrants at the southern border "unless you go back to the policies that worked under the last administration."

"The 'Remain in Mexico' [policy] was the humane way to do things because it fast-tracked those that had real asylum claims and at the same time, it discouraged all the people that are coming across right now finding those loopholes in our immigration system," Del Cueto said.

Democrats earlier this week approved a budget resolution that will permit them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without Republican support later this year.

"While you were all sleeping, the Radical Democrats advanced a plan that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America," Trump warned in a statement. "This legislation is an assault on our nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream."

Trump's latest statement came on a day in which it was reported that his fundraising committee has hired two political operatives familiar with campaigns in Iowa, the state that typically kicks off the race for the White House. The move signaled Trump’s interest in running in 2024.