Soaring Trump Snubs Second GOP Debate to Meet Auto Workers

Republican hopefuls will seek to wrest the spotlight from scandal-plagued Donald Trump in their second US presidential debate Wednesday as the absent frontrunner bids to upstage the event with his own campaign stop.

Trump, 77, announced in August he would be skipping the debates -- usually a staple of presidential nomination contests -- because he has no need to waste time on his distant challengers.

Instead, the populist real estate tycoon, who is battling multiple criminal cases, ranging from mishandling state secrets to conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, will meet auto industry workers in the battleground state of Michigan.

The latest legal blow to Trump came Tuesday when a New York judge ruled that he and sons Eric and Don Jr committed fraud by inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years.

At his event in Michigan, however, the former reality TV star will attempt to boost his down-to-earth, blue-collar message.

The industry is in turmoil, with President Joe Biden visiting striking union members on Tuesday. Trump is expected to make an address at a non-unionized plant.

Seven candidates achieved the Republican National Committee's qualifying criteria to appear at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, for the second debate.

Trump's chief rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, will face off against political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump's vice president Mike Pence, and pugnacious former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum round out the field for the clash, to be moderated by Fox Business and Univision.

Trump -- who was found liable for sexual abuse in May, but denies wrongdoing in all his criminal and civil cases -- scoffs at his challengers.

- 'Huge milestone' -

"You know, they're wasting a lot of time with these ridiculous debates that nobody's watching," Trump told supporters at a campaign event in South Carolina on Monday. "Their last debate was the lowest-rated debate in history."

Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at the Lawfare Project, a political and civil rights organization advocating for the Jewish community, says Trump's strategy is intended to send the message that he is the "inevitable" choice to be the Republican standard-bearer in 2024.

"He has nothing to gain by debating, and everything to lose if confronted with questions about his past conduct, the multiple criminal indictments he is facing regarding the 2020 election, and even his lack of clarity or consistency on some issues like abortion," Filitti told AFP.

Trump's legal troubles have done little to dent his lead, with 59 percent of Republican primary voters in a new NBC News poll making him their top choice, with DeSantis a distant runner-up on 16 percent.

The Trump campaign released a statement ahead of the debate mocking DeSantis and predicting he would "flail around like a bobble head on stage while trying to gaslight voters about President Trump's record."

The debate comes with Haley in particular enjoying a moment in the sun, with recent polling indicating she would likely fare best of all the candidates, including Trump, in a head-to-head with Biden.

"Tonight is a huge milestone that will help us build a surge of momentum and set the tone for the upcoming months on the campaign trail," she told supporters in a mail-out Wednesday.