Trump Calls for 'Jail' for Those Who 'Rigged' 2020 Election

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for "jail" time for those he accused of having "rigged" the 2020 election, pointing to Senate testimony from 2020 and a social media post outlining numbers from Nevada alone.

"These people must be in JAIL, for a long time. Totally RIGGED ELECTION!!!" he said on Truth Social Tuesday, after reposting a social media post from an X user who called for the Senate to terminate the filibuster and pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

In the post from an X user identified as "Taya," it is alleged that in Nevada's voter fraud claims: "42k people voted more than once; 1.5k dead people voted; 19k voted while living outside Nevada; 8k used non-existent addresses; 15k used commercial/vacant addresses; 4k non-citizens voted."

"This is why we need the SAVE Act," she said. "Nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE Act."

Trump also posted a video from a 2020 Senate hearing in which Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., while questioning Trump attorney Jesse Binnall, said that according to Binnall's research, "42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once."

"Fifteen hundred people voted in Nevada that were dead; 19,000 people voted though they did not live in Nevada, and they were not a college student," Lankford continued.

"Eight thousand people voted from a nonexistent address; 15,000 people voted though they were registered to a commercial address or a vacant address; and 4,000 people voted in Nevada that are noncitizens."

"In my state, when someone votes twice — and we do have that occasionally, about 50 times a year that that actually occurs in our State — we prosecute individuals that vote twice," Lankford said. "Of this 130,000 instances that you have identified from the 2020 election in Nevada, do you know of any prosecutions currently going on in Nevada for any voter fraud?"

"Not yet, Senator, and that is extremely important," Binnall said in the clip. "These laws have to be enforced."

The SAVE Act, which has passed the House but not the Senate, would require U.S. citizens registering to vote or updating their registration information to present documentary proof of citizenship in person.