Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | trucker protest | mandates

Sens. Johnson, Cruz to Meet With 'People's Convoy'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., foreground, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, are to meet Tuesday with U.S. truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., is in the background. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 07 March 2022 09:02 PM

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas will meet on Tuesday with truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, The Hill reported.

The ''People's Convoy,'' which left Adelanto Stadium in California on Feb. 23, has been tying up traffic on the Capital Beltway outside Washington since Sunday in an effort to "end the State of Emergency that led to overreaching mandates."

Maureen Steele, a national organizer for the project, told Newsmax last month that they had "over 1,100 vehicles" from their initial send-off in Adelanto.

"That's not counting the trucks and the RVs that are part of this convoy right now. It is indeed 'The People's Convoy' being led by the truckers," she said. "They are the tip of the spear."

The group draws inspiration from the much larger Canada-based trucker protest, which spanned an entire month from January to February.

On Monday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved requests from the District of Columbia to extend National Guard support to the U.S. Capitol Police due to the ongoing protest.

The decision came a day after the Capitol Police issued an emergency declaration in response to the protest, according to The Hill.

Austin had previously approved last month the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation's capital from Feb. 26 through March 7 to assist the city with traffic control ahead of the trucker convoy, Axios reported at the time.

2022-02-07
