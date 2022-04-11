Tucker Carlson Slams White House Stance on Gender-Affirming Treatments

The rhetoric continues in the debate involving transgender minors potentially receiving gender-affirming procedures.

On Friday, Tucker Carlson ripped the Biden administration for its efforts to expand access to gender-affirming treatments for transgender and nonbinary minors, likening puberty-blocker medications to "chemical castration."

On his Fox News show, Carlson criticized White House press secretary Jen Psaki for condemning Alabama lawmaker, after a bill criminalizing gender-affirming procedures within state lines had been signed into law there. Without delving into specifics, Psaki said the new Alabama law violated the U.S. Constitution, along with other federal protections.

Carlson countered with the following:

"The Constitution of the United States specifically protects chemical castration of minors when it's conducted in the name of something called trans rights," said Carlson, while adding that the "very popular" Alabama law "bans the castration of children in the name of gender transitioning."

Gov. Kay Ivey's groundbreaking law makes Alabama the first state to criminalize gender-affirming treatments for trans and nonbinary youths. Doctors and other medical caregivers are now legally prohibited from providing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and gender-reassignment surgeries to patients 18 and younger.

The punishment for committing such a felony can be decades in prison.

A handful of major medical organizations — including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Psychological Association — reportedly support gender-affirming treatments for trans and nonbinary minors.

The rationale is that placing restrictions on these procedures would affect the well-being of young people.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health, however, does not recommend that interventions such as surgery, be performed on individuals seeking gender-affirming services until they've reached the "legal age of majority" in their country of residence.

Carlson's clash with the White House isn't confined to this just point. Rather, he believes the Biden administration has done a poor job with this issue's overall messaging.

"Here's the medical guidance we just got from Jen Psaki," said Carlson, before ushering in a half-sarcastic tone on TV. "Slicing off a child's sex organs, preventing a 12-year-old from going through puberty, that's not ghoulish and dangerous and horrifying. No, it's not. It’s 'gender-affirming health care.' Indeed, it's all we're now calling a best practice."

