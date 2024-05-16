Sen. Cotton Backs Rep. Rogers for Michigan's Open Senate Seat

In a move that could reshape Michigan's political landscape, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has thrown his weight behind former Rep. Mike Rogers for the upcoming U.S. Senate race, intensifying an already heated battleground, the Daily Caller reported.

Cotton has officially endorsed Rogers for Michigan's contentious Senate seat.

"Mike's spent his career fighting China's economic and military hostilities and leading the charge on calling out their efforts to undermine our security. I'm proud to join [former] President [Donald] Trump in endorsing Mike Rogers to be Michigan's next U.S. Senator," he said in a statement.

In a shared press release exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, Cotton's endorsement echoed Trump's vocal support for Rogers, underscoring a united front within the Republican ranks.

The decision was unveiled on Thursday, aligning Cotton with a growing roster of influential figures rallying behind Rogers as the front-runner in the GOP primary. Rogers, a key figure backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is poised to take on Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in November.

The backing from Cotton adds to a lineup of support for Rogers, including Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Katie Britt of Alabama, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Joni Ernst of Iowa, and John Kennedy of Louisiana.

Additionally, Republican Reps. Jack Bergman, Lisa McClain, and Tim Walberg of Michigan; former Rep. Candice Miller, R-Mich.; and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig have thrown their endorsement behind Rogers, propelling his momentum in the race.

Former Senate candidate Craig redirected his support toward Rogers following his decision to explore a potential 2025 mayoral bid in Detroit, while Peter Meijer opted to withdraw from the Senate race on account of shifting dynamics.

The GOP primary on Aug. 6 will witness Rogers contend not only against former Rep. Justin Amash but also businessman Sandy Pensler, physician Sherry O'Donnell, and a cohort of other candidates vying for the coveted Senate seat.

Amid this political whirlwind, an Emerson College survey unveiled Rogers' commanding lead among registered Republican voters, capturing 32% of the respondents' support.

In contrast, Amash trails at 8%, with Pensler and O'Donnell garnering 3% and 2%, respectively, illustrating the substantial ground Rogers has solidified within the primary race.

Concurrently, Slotkin emerges as a formidable opponent, holding a slight edge over Rogers by 2 points, with 19% of voters yet to pledge their support.