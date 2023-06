Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., praised the Supreme Court for its decision blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel or reduce $400 million in student loans.

"Today, SCOTUS made the right decision on student loans," Scott tweeted.

"Biden wanted to make waitresses & mechanics pay the student loans of doctors & lawyers who make six figures. If you take out a loan, you pay it back.

"It's time for a President who values hard work & the people who do it."