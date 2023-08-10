Sen. Tim Scott Says He'll Sign GOP Loyalty Pledge

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., says he will sign the Republican National Committee's loyalty pledge to support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee.

The "Beat Biden Pledge" is one of several RNC requirements for candidates vying to get on the Aug. 23 debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Scott "looks forward to being on the debate stage," the senator's campaign told Fox News.

"All Republican candidates would be better than any Democrat candidate," Scott said.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling he wouldn't sign the pledge because "There are people on there that I wouldn't have.

"They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn't support for president. So, right there, there's a problem," Trump added.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called the pledge a "useless idea," saying on CNN it's "only [in] the era of Donald Trump" that a pledge was necessary.

"In all my life, we never had to have Republican primary candidates take a pledge. You know, we were Republicans, and the idea is you'd support the Republican whether you won or whether you lost, and you didn't have to ask somebody to sign something," Christie said.

He told ABC he'll do whatever is necessary to get on the debate stage, but said he'll take the pledge to back the GOP nominee "just as seriously as Donald Trump did eight years ago."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have signed the pledge, which reads in part: "I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden."