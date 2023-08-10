×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim scott | loyalty | pledge | support | gop | rnc | requirements

Sen. Tim Scott Says He'll Sign GOP Loyalty Pledge

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 07:16 PM EDT

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., says he will sign the Republican National Committee's loyalty pledge to support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee.

The "Beat Biden Pledge" is one of several RNC requirements for candidates vying to get on the Aug. 23 debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Scott "looks forward to being on the debate stage," the senator's campaign told Fox News.

"All Republican candidates would be better than any Democrat candidate," Scott said.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling he wouldn't sign the pledge because "There are people on there that I wouldn't have.

"They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn't support for president. So, right there, there's a problem," Trump added.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called the pledge a "useless idea," saying on CNN it's "only [in] the era of Donald Trump" that a pledge was necessary.

"In all my life, we never had to have Republican primary candidates take a pledge. You know, we were Republicans, and the idea is you'd support the Republican whether you won or whether you lost, and you didn't have to ask somebody to sign something," Christie said.

He told ABC he'll do whatever is necessary to get on the debate stage, but said he'll take the pledge to back the GOP nominee "just as seriously as Donald Trump did eight years ago."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have signed the pledge, which reads in part: "I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., says he will sign the Republican National Committee's loyalty pledge to support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee.
tim scott, loyalty, pledge, support, gop, rnc, requirements, candidates, wisconsin
305
2023-16-10
Thursday, 10 August 2023 07:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved