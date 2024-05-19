Sen. Tim Scott: Biden Thinks Debate Mods Will Aid Him

President Joe Biden wants a one-on-one debate against former President Donald Trump — without independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — because he thinks the moderators will "run interference" for him, Sen. Tim Scott said Sunday.

"It is terrible, the rules that Joe Biden is dictating to have a debate," the South Carolina Republican, who is reportedly in the mix of names under consideration to be Trump's running mate, told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"The good news is President Trump says 'anywhere, anytime, anyplace' because he knows he can expose the lies of Joe Biden, starting with inflation, moving to the border, and talking about crime — the issues that underlie the future of this country."

The most important issue Trump could take on is cutting taxes to stem inflation, Scott added.

"We're looking at the largest tax increase in American history in 2025," he said. "President Biden says he wants the taxes to go up. President Trump says he wants taxes to stay down. The difference between that is more money in the average pocket of an American."

First-time home buyers are also seeing rates for mortgages over 7%, which is "devastating," Scott said, considering the interest rates under Trump were about 3%.

Meanwhile, Scott said he doesn't think "it's about the who" when it comes to Trump's pick as a running mate but about the issues.

"But if we're going to talk about who, it's [Vice President] Kamala Harris, the border czar, who has allowed the greatest invasion in American history, Kamala Harris working on the economy with the pandering tour of Joe Biden, seeing the devastation across this nation," said Scott.

He said that after growing up in poverty, he knows that starting a business changed his life and his mother's economic future, "and that was only possible because we had the kind of power in our economy driven by conservative values."