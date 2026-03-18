Sen. Tim Scott Reverses Course, Sets Up for 2028 Reelection

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he will seek reelection in 2028, reversing a previous pledge that his 2022 campaign would be his final run for office.

Scott disclosed the decision in comments published Wednesday by The Post and Courier in Charleston, confirming his plans as he takes on a more prominent role leading Senate Republican campaign efforts.

"Yes ma'am," Scott said when asked if he intends to run again, after clarifying that earlier remarks about a final campaign referred to 2028 rather than 2022.

Scott, 60, had said he supported term limits and would apply them to himself, initially committing to complete the remainder of former Sen. Jim DeMint's term and then serve two full six-year terms.

He reiterated that position in 2019, when he said a reelection bid would be his last.

The shift is expected to reshape the political landscape in South Carolina, where a potential open Senate seat in 2028 had drawn interest from prospective Republican candidates.

Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain criticized the move, saying it reflected a reversal of a widely reported pledge.

Scott has built a high-profile political career, becoming the first African American to serve in both chambers of Congress and representing South Carolina's 1st Congressional District before his appointment to the Senate.

He remains a strong political figure in the state, with recent polling showing 62% approval among registered voters and 93% approval among Republicans, the highest among elected federal leaders measured in the survey.

Scott has also played a visible role in national Republican politics, campaigning for Senate candidates in battleground states during the 2024 election cycle and being considered as a potential vice presidential pick before President Donald Trump selected JD Vance.

His decision to seek another term aligns with a longstanding pattern in South Carolina, where extended Senate tenure has historically been associated with greater influence.