Rep. Burchett Injured by Horse, Keeps Up Epstein Push

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., is recovering from a broken rib after being kicked by a horse over the weekend — but he isn't letting the injury slow down his push for answers in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, The Hill reported.

"[Burchett] hasn't missed a beat," said Will Garrett, Burchett's press secretary. "There have been no changes to his schedule. He spoke in Maury County last night and has a full slate of district events throughout the week."

The 60-year-old lawmaker is no stranger to equestrian incidents. In 2022, his young daughter was hospitalized following a horse-related injury. At the time, Burchett expressed gratitude for her recovery.

"Count our blessings because she's alive, and that's all we really care about," Burchett said at the time. "She's a tough little girl — she'll be back on that horse."

The injury comes as Burchett continues to press forward with a high-profile congressional effort to investigate Ghislaine Maxwell's involvement in Epstein's alleged criminal network.

On July 22, Burchett successfully advanced a motion directing the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to issue a subpoena for Maxwell to testify in a deposition. The Government Operations Subcommittee passed the motion unanimously.

"I am proud to announce that the Oversight Committee approved my motion directing Chairman [James] Comer [R-Ky.] to subpoena Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell to appear before the House Oversight Committee," Burchett said in a press release. "This deposition will help the American people understand how Jeffrey Epstein was able to carry out his evil actions for so long without being brought to justice."

Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, is widely known for her role in aiding his sex trafficking operation. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted on multiple charges, including sex trafficking of minors.

Burchett has framed the subpoena as essential to delivering justice and accountability. "Her sworn deposition will help shed light on the extent of Epstein's criminal network, efforts to conceal his crimes, and the cover-up that followed," he said.

Despite personal setbacks, including the recent injury, Burchett remains active in legislative and district matters. His office confirmed he will maintain a full schedule of public appearances throughout the week.