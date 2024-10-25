Rep. Massie Endorses Trump for President

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., one of the most conservative, libertarian, and independent thinkers in Congress over the past 12 years, said Friday he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

The six-term lawmaker, who represents Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, made his declaration in a statement he posted on X.

"Donald Trump will put Americans first by securing our liberties and home and preventing needless wars abroad," the statement read. "He will Make American Healthy Again by empowering small farmers and taking on special interests that have corrupted our healthcare system. He has even committed to freeing Ross Ulbricht, who was wrongfully sentenced."

Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, a darknet marketplace that used Bitcoin as its primary currency for anonymous transactions, mostly for illegal goods and services, was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being convicted of several charges, including distributing narcotics and engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. His case is viewed by many as an example of government overreach.

"For these and many other reasons, he has my full endorsement," Massie said in his statement. "I encourage conservatives, as well as independents and libertarians, to join me in voting for Donald J. Trump for President."