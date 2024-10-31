The Economist Endorses Harris for President

The Economist on Thursday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"While some newspapers refused to back a presidential candidate this year, today The Economist is endorsing Kamala Harris," the publication's editors wrote.

"Tens of millions of Americans will vote for Mr. [Donald] Trump next week. Some will be true believers. But many will take a calculated risk that in office his worst instincts would be constrained."

The editors warned that if the former president were to win a second term, "Americans would be gambling with the economy, the rule of law and international peace."

"Harris's shortcomings, by contrast, are ordinary. And none of them are disqualifying," the editors continued. "If The Economist had a vote, we would cast it for her."

The long-running British publication was one of the few to urge President Joe Biden to step aside following his widely panned debate performace in June against Trump.

"Mr. Biden says he is standing again to help ordinary Americans and to save democracy from Mr. Trump's vengeful demagoguery," read the publication's cover story at the time. "And the former president's scowling, evasive and truth-defying appearance on the debate stage did nothing to diminish the urgency of those two aims."

Harris has received endorsements from major newspapers including The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Seattle Times, and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Trump has been endorsed by the New York Post.