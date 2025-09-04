Texas Offers Downloadable Vaccine-Exemption Form for Parents

Texas has introduced a downloadable form that parents can use to request exemptions from school-required vaccinations for their children.

The Texas Tribune reported that previously, parents had to wait for the form to arrive by mail, a process that could take weeks. The completed form must be notarized before it can be submitted to school administrators.

The Texas Department of State Health Services released the new form this week following implementation of House Bill 1586, sponsored by Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston. The agency also published an informational document outlining the benefits and risks of immunization.

The new law does not alter the state's vaccine schedule. It allows parents to complete the exemption affidavit at home, and the exemption is valid for up to two years before renewal is required. Until now, parents were required to request paper copies directly from the health agency.

Supporters of the change say it makes the process more efficient and accessible. Rebecca Hardy, executive director of Texans for Vaccine Choice, described the old system as costly, outdated, and burdensome, while calling the update "an empowering change."

Public health advocates note that the state continues to provide educational resources about vaccines so parents can make informed decisions.

The timing of the change follows the end of a measles outbreak in West Texas earlier this year, which resulted in the deaths of two young girls. The outbreak began in Gaines County, where vaccination rates were below the 95% threshold typically considered necessary to maintain herd immunity.

Since 2018, requests for vaccine exemption forms in Texas have more than doubled — from about 45,900 to over 93,000 in 2024.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas has the highest number of kindergartners not fully vaccinated against measles, with more than 25,000 children.

The state's measles vaccination rate for kindergartners, 93.24%, is its lowest since at least 2011, ranking Texas 18th nationally.