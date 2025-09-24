15 Fmr Reps. Endorse Cornyn in Texas US Senate Race

Fifteen former Republican lawmakers have reportedly endorsed Sen. John Cornyn in the 2026 Texas U.S. Senate race.

Cornyn, who is seeking a fifth term, is opposed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary.

Donald Trump has not issued an endorsement in the race, which could be decided by the president's support.

The Cornyn campaign issued a release announcing that 15 former GOP members of Congress have endorsed the senator, The Texas Tribune reported.

The endorsers include former Reps. Bill Archer, former House Ways and Means chair; Henry Bonilla; Kevin Brady, former House Ways and Means chair; Michael Burgess; Francisco "Quico" Canseco; Mike Conaway; John Culberson; Tom DeLay, former House majority leader and majority whip; Bill Flores, former Republican Study Committee chair; Jeb Hensarling, former House Financial Services chair; Kenny Marchant; Pete Olson; Ted Poe; Lamar Smith; and Mac Thornberry, former House Armed Services chair.

The campaign said most of the endorsers had worked with Cornyn and Trump to advance the president's agenda during his first term in the White House.

"I have been privileged to serve with many talented, intelligent, committed conservatives who have fought with me to represent Texas values and pass conservative reforms in Washington," Cornyn said in the release.

The campaign's release included statements from each of the former House members.

"I can personally attest to his effectiveness in achieving conservative reforms through legislative outcomes," DeLay said. "When I was House Majority Whip and Majority Leader and I needed him, he was there for me. In the years since I left Congress, he has continued to fight for our state."

Current Reps. Lance Gooden and Troy Nehls have also endorsed Cornyn, though other members of the Texas delegation have declined to back a candidate in the competitive primary.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also has not endorsed either GOP candidate.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has endorsed Cornyn, as have the National Border Patrol Council and Texas Alliance for Life.

According to a Texas Public Opinion Research survey taken Aug. 27-29, Cornyn leads Paxton 32% to 26% with 29% undecided, Newsweek reported. Another 9% said they would not vote in the race. The poll had a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.