WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: texas | senate | race | john cornyn | ken paxton | endorsements | donald trump

15 Fmr Reps. Endorse Cornyn in Texas US Senate Race

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 08:39 AM EDT

Fifteen former Republican lawmakers have reportedly endorsed Sen. John Cornyn in the 2026 Texas U.S. Senate race.

Cornyn, who is seeking a fifth term, is opposed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary.

Donald Trump has not issued an endorsement in the race, which could be decided by the president's support.

The Cornyn campaign issued a release announcing that 15 former GOP members of Congress have endorsed the senator, The Texas Tribune reported.

The endorsers include former Reps. Bill Archer, former House Ways and Means chair; Henry Bonilla; Kevin Brady, former House Ways and Means chair; Michael Burgess; Francisco "Quico" Canseco; Mike Conaway; John Culberson; Tom DeLay, former House majority leader and majority whip; Bill Flores, former Republican Study Committee chair; Jeb Hensarling, former House Financial Services chair; Kenny Marchant; Pete Olson; Ted Poe; Lamar Smith; and Mac Thornberry, former House Armed Services chair.

The campaign said most of the endorsers had worked with Cornyn and Trump to advance the president's agenda during his first term in the White House.

"I have been privileged to serve with many talented, intelligent, committed conservatives who have fought with me to represent Texas values and pass conservative reforms in Washington," Cornyn said in the release.

The campaign's release included statements from each of the former House members.

"I can personally attest to his effectiveness in achieving conservative reforms through legislative outcomes," DeLay said. "When I was House Majority Whip and Majority Leader and I needed him, he was there for me. In the years since I left Congress, he has continued to fight for our state."

Current Reps. Lance Gooden and Troy Nehls have also endorsed Cornyn, though other members of the Texas delegation have declined to back a candidate in the competitive primary.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also has not endorsed either GOP candidate.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has endorsed Cornyn, as have the National Border Patrol Council and Texas Alliance for Life.

According to a Texas Public Opinion Research survey taken Aug. 27-29, Cornyn leads Paxton 32% to 26% with 29% undecided, Newsweek reported. Another 9% said they would not vote in the race. The poll had a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Fifteen former Republican lawmakers have reportedly endorsed Sen. John Cornyn in the 2026 Texas U.S. Senate race.
texas, senate, race, john cornyn, ken paxton, endorsements, donald trump
371
2025-39-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 08:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved