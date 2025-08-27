WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: john cornyn | ken paxton | slf | senate | texas

Cornyn Gaining on Paxton, Senate Leadership Fund Says

By    |   Wednesday, 27 August 2025 01:25 PM EDT

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is making gains in his primary fight against challenger Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to an internal memo obtained by Politico.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC supporting Cornyn, said in the memo Tuesday Paxton "continues to be a weak candidate who puts the Senate seat at risk in a general election."

Recent polls from Texas Southern University, Emerson College, and Echelon Insights show Paxton has a 5 to 8 percentage point lead over Cornyn, down from Paxton's 16-point lead over Cornyn in May, the SLF said in its memo.

While Paxton's lead is shrinking, he has been able to withstand a barrage of attacks from groups affiliated with Cornyn, as well as his wife’s recent announcement that she was filing for divorce "on biblical grounds."

"Senator John Cornyn's path to re-election has never been stronger, and we're fully committed to supporting him as he fights for President Trump and Texas in the U.S. Senate," said Chris Gustafson, a spokesperson for SLF, in a statement. "Senator Cornyn's support will only grow as voters learn about his proven record — and contrast it with Ken Paxton's disgraceful lack of integrity."

Politico described the SLF's memo as a plea for donors to continue to pour money into Cornyn's campaign.

Democrats are hoping the primary fight will weaken whoever wins in the general election, giving them a chance to flip Texas blue for the first time since 1988.

"Republicans are dumping tens of millions of dollars into Texas and calling the race a 'f–ing disaster' because they know it will leave them drained of resources and stuck with a badly damaged nominee," said Maeve Coyle, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in a statement.

Cornyn, a four-term senator, would likely easily be re-elected but Paxton, who has survived impeachment and a federal indictment, gives Democrats what they believe is an easier target.

Former Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who lost to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024, has entered the race while State Sen. James Talarico is considering a run.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is making gains in his primary fight against challenger Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to an internal memo obtained by Politico. The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC supporting Cornyn...
john cornyn, ken paxton, slf, senate, texas
343
2025-25-27
Wednesday, 27 August 2025 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved