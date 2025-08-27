Cornyn Gaining on Paxton, Senate Leadership Fund Says

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is making gains in his primary fight against challenger Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to an internal memo obtained by Politico.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC supporting Cornyn, said in the memo Tuesday Paxton "continues to be a weak candidate who puts the Senate seat at risk in a general election."

Recent polls from Texas Southern University, Emerson College, and Echelon Insights show Paxton has a 5 to 8 percentage point lead over Cornyn, down from Paxton's 16-point lead over Cornyn in May, the SLF said in its memo.

While Paxton's lead is shrinking, he has been able to withstand a barrage of attacks from groups affiliated with Cornyn, as well as his wife’s recent announcement that she was filing for divorce "on biblical grounds."

"Senator John Cornyn's path to re-election has never been stronger, and we're fully committed to supporting him as he fights for President Trump and Texas in the U.S. Senate," said Chris Gustafson, a spokesperson for SLF, in a statement. "Senator Cornyn's support will only grow as voters learn about his proven record — and contrast it with Ken Paxton's disgraceful lack of integrity."

Politico described the SLF's memo as a plea for donors to continue to pour money into Cornyn's campaign.

Democrats are hoping the primary fight will weaken whoever wins in the general election, giving them a chance to flip Texas blue for the first time since 1988.

"Republicans are dumping tens of millions of dollars into Texas and calling the race a 'f–ing disaster' because they know it will leave them drained of resources and stuck with a badly damaged nominee," said Maeve Coyle, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in a statement.

Cornyn, a four-term senator, would likely easily be re-elected but Paxton, who has survived impeachment and a federal indictment, gives Democrats what they believe is an easier target.

Former Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who lost to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024, has entered the race while State Sen. James Talarico is considering a run.