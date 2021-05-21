Texas AG Paxton Scores Deportation Dismissal As a Win

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is scoring the dismissal of a lawsuit he filed against the Biden administration to prevent its pause of deportations at the border as a win.

"Five times we've gotten injunctions to stop what is going on with the Biden administration," Paxton said on Fox Business's "Mornings With Maria." "What they did from day one was they said we aren't going to enforce immigration law and not going to deport people. That is not what the law says. The president of the United States cannot rewrite the law and not enforce it. He has to enforce the law. That is what we're trying to make him do."

Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas agreed to dismiss the case filed by the state of Texas agains the federal government after both parties stipulated to its dismissal after the 100-day pause on removals lapsed and the administration said it does not intend to extend or reinstate its policy, which was signed on Inauguration Day.

Paxton, in a press release Thursday, called the decision a "big win for Texas and the nation. It sends a clear message to the Biden Administration that they will not be able to violate federal immigration law and endanger the lives of Texans. This Administration’s failed policies have only exacerbated the crisis at our southern border, and further exhausted the regular duties of our law enforcement officers."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Paxton said the Biden administration's ongoing immigration policies have been a "major benefit" to the cartels. Migrants are paying the cartels to bring them north, and Border Patrol officials are too busy dealing with children and families, allowing the cartels easier access to bring drugs across the border and to commit other crimes, he added.

Paxton also spoke out about the administration's work to send children out of Texas and into other states, including to Tennessee, without informing that state's government.

"From the beginning, I have been saying 'where are the kids going,'" said Paxon. "They never really told us where they were going."

He added that there is a "tremendous secrecy" going on to keep knowledge from the media or to states about the transportation of children.

"We don't know most of what is going on as far as where people end up," said Paxton. "They are going to cover it up, and unfortunately, the cartels probably know way more than we do about where families are now."

The costs for immigration are "tremendous" and do not only affect Texas, he stressed. "They are moving people around, so it could affect your state as well at this point."

Paxton on Friday further complained that there has not been any leadership from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to the border, because they "don't want to bring attention to it if they don't want transparency with the media or with us."

"As you know, we have even a difficult problem getting into facilities," said Paxton. "They don't want the story told because they don't want American people to understand that this problem is getting worse, that it has tremendous negative impacts on this country, and it also has a tremendous negative impact on people coming here as grants only benefit for the most part mostly benefits the cartel."