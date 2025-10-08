Texas GOP May Block Weak Party Members From Primary

The Republican Party of Texas will hold a rare tribunal at the state Capitol on Saturday to decide whether 10 state GOP House members are too moderate to represent the party.

The decisions will mark the first major test of a new party rule that could bar censured lawmakers from the 2026 primary ballot.

The Texas Tribune reported that the State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) will review allegations that several legislators "worked against party priorities" during this year's session, including by voting for House Speaker Dustin Burrows and supporting a rules package that let Democrats keep some influence in committees.

Burrows faces a censure that would allow the party to campaign against him but not block him from running.

Seven of his leadership allies — Reps. Angie Chen Button, Cody Harris, Jeff Leach, Morgan Meyer, Angelia Orr, Jared Patterson, and Gary VanDeaver — could be barred from the ballot entirely.

Two retiring members, including former Speaker Dade Phelan, are also listed.

Party activists say the proceedings will test the expanded "Rule 44," approved at the 2024 state GOP convention, which allows the party to deny ballot access to censured leaders.

Critics, however, warn that the move undermines basic democratic norms.

"Rule 44 is not a campaign strategy," SREC member Rolando Garcia posted recently. "It is an extraordinary penalty intended to be used sparingly on only the most egregious cases."

The push to discipline lawmakers reflects ongoing tension between the state party's conservative grassroots and its more centrist and even left-leaning members.

The GOP first adopted a censure rule in 2016, but the new version adds sharper teeth — counting violations of legislative priorities and allowing ballot bans.

That change has already been used against U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, for backing a bipartisan gun law and against Phelan following his handling of Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment.

Some party leaders now argue the latest effort goes too far.

Texas GOP Chair Abraham George has urged caution, saying the party must "get it right" before censuring lawmakers.

Others, including attorney Justin Nichols, who helped draft the ballot-ban language, say this moment is what activists demanded. "You want the opportunity to do this? This is your opportunity."

Each proposed censure must win three-fifths support from the 64-member SREC.

Even if few pass, the decisions will be viewed as a test of whether the Texas GOP's dominant faction intends to enforce ideological strength or pull back from punishing members seen as not conservative enough.