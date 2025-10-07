Texas AG Paxton Targets 'Leftist Terror Cells'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced undercover operations aimed at identifying and disrupting what he described as "leftist terror cells" operating in the state.

The Tuesday announcement follows a series of violent incidents linked by officials to politically motivated actors. "Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people," Paxton said.

"The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk marks a turning point in America. There can be no compromise with those who want us dead. To that end, I have directed my office to continue its efforts to identify, investigate, and infiltrate these leftist terror cells.

"To those demented souls who seek to kill, steal, and destroy our country, know this: you cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming."

The attorney general's office cited several recent incidents. In July, an armed group allegedly linked to Antifa-like organizations ambushed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado.

On Sept. 10, 2025, conservative leader Kirk was killed by a gunman authorities said had connections to radical movements. Two weeks later, another shooter opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas.

Paxton's announcement referenced federal action, noting that President Donald Trump has designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and directed agencies to investigate and dismantle related operations. Antifa is a decentralized movement of activists and groups who oppose fascism.

"Building on President Trump's bold actions," the statement said, "Attorney General Paxton has instructed his office to initiate sweeping investigations into radical leftist organizations engaged in or providing support to those performing political violence."