Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Milley Must Face Action If Book Claims Proven

More proof is needed about the claims made in Bob Woodward's new book "Peril" concerning Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, but if it's true that he tried to bypass former President Donald Trump's role as commander-in-chief, he must be disciplined, Rep. Claudia Tenney said on Newsmax Thursday.

"First of all, I don't trust anything that's coming out of Bob Woodward entirely," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I think he is looking to sell a book and profiting off of sensationalism ... I'd like to see exactly what he said and what the context of it was and if what is being portrayed as true."

According to Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley reportedly spoke with Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army in October and in January to allay Beijing's concerns that Trump could order an attack.

President Joe Biden has come to Milley's defense, and in a written statement Milley's spokesman, Col. Dave Butler, said the general acted within his authority as the most senior uniformed adviser to the president and the secretary of defense.

"If what is being portrayed as true, Milley certainly needs to be court-martialed, resign, or be fired," said Tenney. "At this point, it's completely undermining our civilian command that we have in this country. The reason we don't have a military tyranny is our military reports to the commander-in-chief and the Congress, which is intentionally set up by our founders."

She added that she's "not a fan" of Milley generally after seeing him on briefings.

"As a person who is a military mom, it really concerns me that he is in the top role in our military at times, with some of his policy stands," said Tenney.

She added that Congress should be calling for a special committee to investigate Milley, who is already scheduled to testify later this month concerning Afghanistan.

"I think it needs to be done immediately, and we need to put that together," said Tenney. "The question is, will Nancy Pelosi hold him accountable since [she] is third in line to the president, and she is leading the House of Representatives, you know, one branch of our Congress, where we need to be holding them accountable."

Meanwhile, with the White House supporting Milley, Tenney said that Democrats remain "obsessed" with the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol and with COVID.

"As long as we're talking about that, we're not talking about the disaster that is Afghanistan, our border, inflation, or the way that they have been literally destroying this country piece by piece," said Tenney.

"I never thought it could happen so quickly," said Tenney. "I thought four years was going to be a long four years. It's been a long eight months."

Meanwhile, when asked if she was satisfied with the testimony offered by Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, Tenney said he was doing his job to "run interference" for the Biden administration.

"I wanted to ask Secretary Blinken a very important question," said Tenney. "Did we destroy that confidential and top-secret U.S. information before the embassy came under the control of the Taliban? Almost $800 million was spent on that state-of-the-art embassy that we gave up to the Taliban after 20 years.

"This is not a transparent administration, and really, they're just all about slogans. And when you scratch the surface of Joe Biden, you just get more surface. There is no depth. It is pure politics."

