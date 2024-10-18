High Court to Hear Tennessee Trans Care Ban Case in December

The Supreme Court in December will hear a case on whether Tennessee can prohibit medical intervention for transgender minors.

The court will decide whether Tennessee Senate Bill 1 violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, according to SCOTUSblog. The law prohibits all medical treatments intended to allow "a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor's sex" or to treat "purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor's sex and asserted identity."

Three transgender teenagers and their parents challenged the law, with the Justice Department joining the suit, SCOTUSblog reported.

A federal judge sided with the DOJ, ruling that the law's ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender teens violates the Constitution because the law allows similar treatments for young people wishing to conform to the sex they were assigned at birth, according to SCOTUsblog.

A federal appeals court reversed that decision, prompting the Biden administration to appeal to the Supreme Court, SCOTUSblog reported.

"Tennessee, we'll see you in court," the American Civil Liberties Union posted on X.