Sen. Cruz: Court's Colorado Decision Win for All Americans

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, needed little time to comment on the Supreme Court ruling that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

The court ruled 6-3 for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender, and other characteristics. Smith had argued that the law violates her free-speech rights.

"Today, the Supreme Court rightly decided that Colorado's state law unconstitutionally restricts the fundamental First Amendment rights of business owners," Cruz, ranking member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution in the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Friday.

"Before today's ruling, the state of Colorado wanted to compel the speech of Christian artists and business owners who declined to use their God-given talents to celebrate views that run contrary to what their faith teaches. This law wasn't just a threat to Christians either.

"Should a Muslim artist be compelled by the government to draw the image of Muhammed? Should Jewish artists be forced to create art that is antisemitic? No, absolutely not. The Supreme Court's decision in this case is a victory for the First Amendment not just in Colorado, but all across the United States."

The Supreme Court's decision in the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis was announced Friday morning.