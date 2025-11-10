Trump: After $2K Checks, Tariffs Pay Down US Debt

As the Supreme Court weighs the challenge to stop and perhaps even reverse President Donald Trump's tariffs revenues, Trump is explaining to Americans how the cash windfall can help enrich taxpayers and pay down the national debt.

"All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT," Trump wrote Monday morning on Truth Social. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."

The promise of $2,000 tariff income checks to American taxpayers is not unlike the vow to return Department of Government Efficiency-cut government spending, which never came — albeit because most of the spending savings were stopped by unwinding the DOGE maneuvers through litigation.

Trump hailed his use of tariffs to rebalance global trade and provide for U.S. national security, despite efforts to unwind them. The Supreme Court heard the Trump administration's case to keep the power of tariffs with the president last week.

"So, let's get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY," Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social.

"That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous!

"Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can't Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!!

"Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON??? President DJT."

Trump's argument was presented to the Supreme Court by U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer in a hearing last week.

The arguments at the high court focused on whether a 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, gives Trump the power to impose tariffs.

Every lower court to consider that question has ruled against Trump, but they let the tariffs remain in place while the litigation made its way to the Supreme Court.

"People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!" Trump wrote in another weekend Truth Social post. "We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k's are Highest EVER.

"We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place."