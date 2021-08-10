Biden Accuser Tara Reade Calls for 'Real Investigation'

After New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down Tuesday, Tara Reade is now calling for a "real investigation" into President Joe Biden.

"May there be some measure of justice for the survivors," Read, who has accused Biden of having sexual assaulted her in 1993, told Fox News. "Now, let's call for a real investigation into Joe Biden and expose the corruption protecting powerful predators."

Reade also called out the corruption of the Time's Up activist group, which she said failed to come to her defense and was also accused of colluding with Cuomo to discredit one of his accusers. Time's Up co-chair Roberta Kaplan has since resigned amid the allegations.

"My heart is with the brave Cuomo survivors who endured attempts to discredit them like I did coming forward about Joe Biden with the help of non-profits that were supposed to help women like Time's Up," Reade told Fox News.

Reade accused then-Sen. Biden, D-Del., of sexually assaulting her in the halls of Congress in 1993. When she came forward with her allegations, she reached out to Time's Up for help from its Legal Defense Fund in January 2020, but to no avail.

"Time's Up committed the most hideous betrayal to protect their most powerful friends and not only not protect survivors but cause harm," Reade added to Fox News.

Time's Up offered attorney referrals but denied her funding, claiming it would affect its nonprofit 501(c)(3) status because she was accusing a politician running for office, Fox News reported.

"The revelations and Cuomo's resignation is a signal to the powerful men with nasty behavior that survivors' voices will be heard and their behavior no longer rewarded – not from a governor and not from the president of the United States," Reade told Fox News.

"I hope for justice. Cuomo resigned today and Biden should also resign."

During his presidential campaign, Biden denied any wrongdoing with Reade, who released her book this past March: "Left Out: When the Truth Doesn't Fit In," detailing the roadblocks she had coming forward against the powerful Democrat.